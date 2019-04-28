Clear

St. Joseph participates in National Drug Take-Back Day

National Drug Take-Back Day gives the public a chance to safely dispose of unwanted and/or expired prescription drugs

Apr. 28, 2019
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Saturday was national Drug Take-Back Day, communities all over the country took part in the yearly event where people drop off their old, expired or otherwise unwanted medications, prescriptions and/or other drugs which are then safely disposed of.

The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force teamed up with the St. Joseph Youth Alliance for the event.
The Drug Strike Force says the event not only helps to prevent unsafe disposal it also helps keep people safe.

"A lot of times people think their medicines are safe in their cabinets," Shawn Collie, Buchanan County Drug Task Force said. "What we see over time is that's where other family members or other thefts who may have an addiction start to take those medications for personal use." 

Those who still need to get rid of unwanted drugs can drop them off anytime at the Sheriff's office downtown.

After highs reached the mid 70s this morning, temperatures have crashed into the 40s and 50s this evening. This will allow temps to fall into the 30s overnight as winds eventually decrease.
