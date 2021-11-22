St. Joseph police discuss recent shootings

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several times in the last few weeks, St. Joseph police have been called out to a shooting and in some of the cases, the shooter is still on the loose.

"There is an uptick in shootings in which individuals have been struck,” Captain Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said.

With at least four shootings in the last two weeks.

"When you get that many coming in at one time again it takes some good management and digging your heels in,” Wilson said.

Wilson says none of the shootings are related and most are not random.

"The victims know the suspect, the suspect knows the victim,” Wilson said.

He says that the only thing they all appear to have in common.

"We are experiencing a time unfortunately where people decide to resolve issues with firearms,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the effects of these shootings extend far behind the victim, suspect and their families.

"It affects the entire community/We work and reside in a community where it ails peoples' hearts to see people get shot,” Wilson said.

It's affecting the police department too, who is already short-staffed and Wilson says it's been tough for detectives.

"It's a strain on our detective bureau because again these are major investigations. These are not investigations where you can interview a couple of people, chase down a couple of leads, and then you can end it,” Wilson said.

And all officers.

"It is hard on an officer when they respond to a call like this, much like when they respond to a 2-year-old wandering on the street in diapers and not knowing where to take that 2-year-old. It's difficult for them at times," Wilson said.

Wilson says that while it's been a tough month for police, they are dedicated to getting justice and closing cases.

The St. Joseph Police Department says if you have any information on any crime remember to reach out.

Wilson says investigations depend on getting information from the community.