St. Joseph police investigate shooting at East Hills Mall

Police believe an argument between two parties led to a shooting Friday night at East Hills Shopping Center.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 10:05 PM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 10:06 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police believe an altercation between two parties led to a shooting Friday night at East Hills Shopping Center.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, at least one person fired gunshots in the parking lot west of Gordmans outside the mall around 7:15 p.m.

Sergeant Brad Kerns said a witness told police that one of the shooters had fled the scene into the mall. Police caught up with the suspect and took him into custody before 8 p.m.

Sergeant Kerns said they have one suspect in custody but they are investigating other individuals who may have been connected.

An investigation in the parking lot revealed at least two cars were hit during the shooting. However, at least a dozen cars were taped off from the public and the cars' owners. Police told the owners they could not release the cars because they were part of the crime scene investigation.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

