St. Joseph police investigating shooting death as homicide, suspect in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man as a homicide.

Police said a suspect is in custody, however, charges have yet to be filed.

The body of Clifford York was discovered last Wednesday in the backyard of a home.

Police said York died of a single gunshot wound.

Officers were called around 1:00 p.m. to a home at 921 N. 13th Street after an area resident discovered York's body.

York's death marks the city's fifth homicide investigation of 2018.