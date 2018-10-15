St. Joseph police investigating shooting death as homicide, suspect in custody

Clear
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man as a homicide.

Police said a suspect is in custody, however, charges have yet to be filed.

The body of Clifford York was discovered last Wednesday in the backyard of a home.

Police said York died of a single gunshot wound.

Officers were called around 1:00 p.m. to a home at 921 N. 13th Street after an area resident discovered York's body.

York's death marks the city's fifth homicide investigation of 2018.

**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
