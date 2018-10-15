St. Joseph police investigating shooting death as homicide, suspect in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man as a homicide.
Police said a suspect is in custody, however, charges have yet to be filed.
The body of Clifford York was discovered last Wednesday in the backyard of a home.
Police said York died of a single gunshot wound.
Officers were called around 1:00 p.m. to a home at 921 N. 13th Street after an area resident discovered York's body.
York's death marks the city's fifth homicide investigation of 2018.
