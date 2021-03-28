St. Joseph police investigating the death of man, shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating the death of a man in St. Joseph early Sunday morning.

Authorities said a shooting was reported to dispatch around 4:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of north 2nd Street. When police arrived they found a man dead inside a residence. Police said the man appeared to have gunshot wounds but is waiting for an autopsy report to say whether it was the cause of death.

Police haven’t released the victim’s, or suspect’s, name but confirmed the death is being investigated as a criminal matter.