St. Joseph police launch suspicious death investigation after body found under tarp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has launched a suspicious death investigation after a body was discovered underneath a tarp in north St. Joseph.

Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department says that at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, police received a call about an object being discovered off the side of Chellew Road in St. Joseph. Once police arrived, a body was discovered underneath a tarp.

Police are identifying the victim as a 39-year-old white male.

The City of St. Joseph has closed Chellew Road as police continue to investigate the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

