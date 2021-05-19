St. Joseph police looking for mother and child last seen in October 2020

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are looking for a mother and child last seen in October of 2020.

Police said Savanna Blake took Christian Blake to a birthday party on October 25, 2020 and never returned him to the father, who has full custody. Police said they are interested in checking the well-being of the child.

Police believe they are in the St. Joseph or Kansas City area.

Savanna Blake is white, 5'2", 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Christian is a black male, 4'5", 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the St Joseph Police Department and reference case number 2020-79950 or call Detective Rick Woodley at 816-271-4795. Anonymous tips can be reported online at P3Tips.