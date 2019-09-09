St. Joseph police officer charged with domestic assault

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has charged a St. Joseph police officer with domestic assault after an incident that took place on Sunday.

According to the prosecutor's office, Officer Ron. T. Strader was charged with a class A misdemeanor of domestic assault in the 4th degree.

The charge stems from an incident that took place on Sunday at approximately 12:40 p.m. Officers responded to a private residence in reference to a domestic disturbance involving an officer. According to a probable cause statement, a witness stated that the victim was dragged by Strader causing visible injuries to her nose, knees, and elbows.

The charge filed alleges that Strader recklessly caused physical injury to the victim by restraining her with his arms.

Strader is a 17-year veteran with the police department and has been relieved from all police authority pending the outcome of the criminal process and internal investigation.

In a statement, Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday says the incident is being handled professionally and efficiently by the police department.

"As soon as the incident was reported, supervisors were called in on Sunday afternoon to investigate the incident. I was in contact with police supervisors Sunday evening as the investigation progressed. I would like to compliment the police department for the professional and transparent manner in which the investigation was conducted."