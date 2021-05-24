St. Joseph police officer pleads guilty to assault, resigns from police force

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ronald Holliday announced Monday that former St. Joseph police officer Sgt. James Langston pled guilty to misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed suspect back in April 2021.

As part of a plea agreement, Langston resigned from the St. Joseph Police Department and must surrender his peace officers license to the State of Missouri within 10 days. Additionally, Langston was ordered to pay court costs and was placed on two years of probation to the court.

A probable cause statement filed with the case alleges that Langston struck the victim, Navada McEvoy, with an open hand multiple times and that the suspect was restrained in handcuffs at the time of the assault and not physically resisting officers. No injuries were sustained from the assault.

Langston was charged with the misdemeanor of assault in the fourth degree against a “special victim.” It was alleged that the victim was a special victim under Missouri Law because he was handcuffed, and thus a “vulnerable person”, as specified by Statute.

Assault in the Fourth Degree against a “special victim” is a Class A Misdemeanor in Missouri and the range of punishment is up to one year in the county jail, and/or a fine not to exceed $2,000.00.