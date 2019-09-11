St. Joseph police officer pleads not guilty in domestic assault case

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph police officer who is being accused of dragging and injuring a woman on Sunday plead not guilty to his charge in a Buchanan County courtroom Wednesday morning.
Strader appeared in front of Judge Rebecca Spencer and stood silent as a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Strader has not yet hired an attorney.
Officer Ron T. Strader was charged with a class A misdemeanor of domestic assault in the 4th degree after witnesses told police that Strader dragged a woman and injured her nose, knees, and elbows.
Strader is a 17-year veteran with the police department and has been relieved all police authority pending the outcome of the case.
Strader will next appear in court on October 10 at 1:30 p.m.
