St. Joseph police release annual crime report

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department out with its yearly crime stats for 2021.

The latest numbers show an increase in three categories.

Those categories were murder, rape and aggravated assaults, the latter category seeing a near 50 percent increase.

Of those aggravated assaults 72 percent were domestic. St. Joseph Police of Chief Chris Connally tells us how his department works to help bring that number down.

"Really what we look at there is wanting to get police involved in the conflict earlier so that we can de-escalate these things so that it doesn't end up in an aggravated assault,” Connally said.

There were eight homicides reported last year compared to just three in 2020.

Many of them occurred in just the past two months.