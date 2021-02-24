Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph police search for suspect wanted in shooting

Police are looking for Michael J. Hadden. Investigators said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 4:03 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police in St. Joseph are searching for a shooting suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police are looking for Michael J. Hadden. Investigators said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Hadden is wanted in connection with a shooting near the intersection of 11th and Seneca Street that critically injured 25-year-old Minda Miller.

Police said Miller was shot just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about Halkdden's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carter at (816) 271-4763.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Clarinda
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Some cooler air is moving through the area early this morning bringing a few clouds and a breezy wind from the north. Today we saw the clouds move in across the area. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Gradually temperatures will start to warm up Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 50s. Rain chances look very small over the next few days but a few areas of light rain could develop through the evening hours Friday and again Sunday into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories