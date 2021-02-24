St. Joseph police search for suspect wanted in shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police in St. Joseph are searching for a shooting suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police are looking for Michael J. Hadden. Investigators said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Hadden is wanted in connection with a shooting near the intersection of 11th and Seneca Street that critically injured 25-year-old Minda Miller.

Police said Miller was shot just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about Halkdden's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Carter at (816) 271-4763.