UPDATE: Missing children found

UPDATE: St. Joseph police say both kids have been found safe.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are searching for two missing children.
Police sent out a NIXLE alert Tuesday morning that they are looking for Ladainian Terrell, 9, and Malachi Terrell, 11. They were last seen at 12:30 a.m. in the area of St. Joe Avenue and 7th Avenue.
Ladainian was described as wearing a black cut-off shirt with a green skeleton on it and black shorts. Malachi was wearing a white hoodie.
If you have seen them contact police at (816) 271-4777.
