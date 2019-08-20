Clear
UPDATE: Missing children found

Police sent out a NIXLE alert Tuesday morning that they are looking for Ladainian Terrell, 9, and Malachi Terrell, 11.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 8:24 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 8:49 AM

UPDATE: St. Joseph police say both kids have been found safe.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are searching for two missing children.

They were last seen at 12:30 a.m. in the area of St. Joe Avenue and 7th Avenue.

Ladainian was described as wearing a black cut-off shirt with a green skeleton on it and black shorts. Malachi was wearing a white hoodie.

If you have seen them contact police at (816) 271-4777.

