St. Joseph prepares for season's first snowfall

The area could see up to 2 inches of snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 11:57 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph and all of Northwest Missouri is prepping for the first snowfall of the season.

Sunday evening, the city streets department’s superintendent made the last-minute change to send salt trucks out to make sure roads are clear.

"We didn’t really expect it to get as bad as it's sounding now," Keven Schneider, Superintendent St. Joseph city street said. 

While Schneider is preparing so too are residents, at the Westlake Ace Hardware store, staff said they’re well-stocked on winter items just in time for the occasional October surprise.

"We’re usually set up by the middle of October," Bill Schreck, Westlake Ace Hardware said. 

Schreck also added that customers have already been stocking up on shovels and ice melt. 

The first snowfall will likely present a more challenging commute to work Monday morning, city streets crews want drivers to share the road with crews and their truck as they work to keep streets clear. 

"We’re just trying to get some salt down so everybody can get around a little easier," Schneider said. 

The city enacted Phase I of its Emergency Snow Route as of 8 p.m. Sunday night. 

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Light snow is expected to persist through the day Monday in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then taper off Monday evening. 1" to 2" is possible. Record cold temperatures are forecasted for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens to mid-20s. The will provide the first hard freeze, bringing an official close to the growing season.
