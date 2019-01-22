New study ranks St. Joseph near the bottom of safest cities in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The National Council for Home Safety and Security (NCHSS) has released a list of the safest cities in Missouri and St. Joseph ranks near the bottom.

In the study, St. Joseph ranks as the 74th safest city out of 75 cities listed. The City of Maryville was ranked as the 9th safest city in Missouri. NCHSS also says that Missouri as a whole is the 36th safest state in the country for property crime.

The study was conducted by reviewing the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics for violent and property crimes. According to the FBI, violent crime is defined as murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson.

The NCHSS discarded cities with population under 10,000 and cities that failed to submit crime reports to the FBI.

Putting these variables together and ranking them, St. Joseph ranks as the 74th safest city in Missouri with 438 violent crimes and 5,146 property crimes. The only city to rank below St. Joseph was Springfield.

The City of Maryville came in as the 9th safest city with 24 violent crimes and 151 property crimes.

The safest city in Missouri, according to the report, is Ballwin in St. Louis County.

For the full list of cities and to see the full report, click here.

The NCHSS is a national trade association comprised of licensed alarm installers, contractors, and other relevant groups within the United States.