St. Joseph ranks in the top 20 for best small cities to start a business in

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Looking to start a business? St. Joseph might be an ideal place.

“It's pretty exciting to know that like this is kind of one of the places to kinda start and be your own boss,” said Owner of Simply Tea, Amanda Paden.

Studies show that St. Joseph ranked number 17 in top small cities to start a small business, beating out cities like St. Charles, Missouri; Portland, Maine; and Galveston, Texas.

“We chose to move back to St. Joseph because we felt like there was more opportunity for us to open a small business here,” said Owner of Nesting Goods, Cris Coffman.

Amanda Paden, Owner of Simply Tea wasn't shocked by the rankings.

“I’m not surprised cause I know this town is really awesome, so i'm very happy about it,” said Paden.

go.verizon.com, piled cities with populations from 50,000 to 75,000 in a group and gave them a 0-100 rating.

St. Joseph earned a rating of 62, and local businesses aren't surprised.

"We’ve definitely had a positive experience opening a business in St. Joseph,” said Coffman.

Whether business have been around days, or even years.

Many owners are thankful for the communities support throughout the years.

“We’ve had a positive experience uh with the community and we feel like the community has been super supportive of us. We have been open for almost 6 years now and we don’t see an end in sight to that,” said Coffman.

Ranking in the top 50 would be impressive, but the top 20? Business owners say it shows what the town can accomplish.

“Its really exciting and I just feel the potential of the town hearing it,” said Paden.

Cheyenne, Wyoming ranked number 1 on the list, followed by Casper, Wyoming at number 2.