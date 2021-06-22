St. Joseph receives $38 million in American Rescue Act Funds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City leaders are currently working on plans on how to distribute $38 million in the American Rescue Plan Act funding that St. Joseph received.

A committee formed to discuss how those funds should be allocated throughout the city and will present a final plan to the city council to vote on in August.

"Our committee's responsibility is to make a recommendation to the city council and they'll actually make the decision on how those dollars are allocated," said Tama Wagner, the city's Community Alliance Director and member of the American Rescue Plan Act Committee. "I would imagine we'll come back to them with a pretty comprehensive plan. We'll take a look at all of that information and we'll make recommendations of that to them, and hopefully, they'll see it the same way that the committee does."

The goal of the $38 million dollars is to revitalize communities after a pandemic, and for committee members like Wagner, she sees this as an opportunity to expand on the city council's strategic plan and the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan.

"So this money is intended to kind of rebuild communities after a pandemic," said Wagner. "You know, for a community of our size, for somebody to say 'here's $38 million, spend it to improve the community' that's kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity. The things that St. Joseph needs, this is a good way to get those things jump-started, and really work to improve the community."

The committee will overlook applications from the community on where the money should be allocated. Come August, a plan will be presented to the city council to move forward.

Applications are still open to submit to the committee.