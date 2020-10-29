Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph remembers Wes Remington

The well known businessman is best known for funding a large portion of the cost of the Remington Nature Center,.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 8:52 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This week marked the passing of Charles "Wes" Remington, a well known St. Joseph businessman.

Remington was known for his volunteerism and philanthropy, his most notable mark on the community is providing a large portion of funding needed to establish the Remington Nature Center.

Chuck Kempf, the current director of the St. Joseph Parks Department shared the impact of Remington's legacy.

"What I think the legacy was for Wes and his wife Patsy was the involvment they had in the community," Kempf said. "They loved St. Joseph they did tremendous things in volunterism themselves but also in donating money toward worthy causes."

Remington died Monday at his home in St. Joseph at the age of 88. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories