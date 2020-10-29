St. Joseph remembers Wes Remington

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This week marked the passing of Charles "Wes" Remington, a well known St. Joseph businessman.

Remington was known for his volunteerism and philanthropy, his most notable mark on the community is providing a large portion of funding needed to establish the Remington Nature Center.

Chuck Kempf, the current director of the St. Joseph Parks Department shared the impact of Remington's legacy.

"What I think the legacy was for Wes and his wife Patsy was the involvment they had in the community," Kempf said. "They loved St. Joseph they did tremendous things in volunterism themselves but also in donating money toward worthy causes."

Remington died Monday at his home in St. Joseph at the age of 88.