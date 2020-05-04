St. Joseph reopens with some city leaders still questioning if it is too soon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Residents and city council members are questioning if opening the city back up May 4 is too soon with the confirmation of nearly 400 cases of COVID-19 at Triumph Foods.

St. Joseph mayor Bill McMurray says while Triumph's numbers are alarming, those cases aren't the most important.

"The number that is the utmost concern is the number of hospitalizations and the last time I checked we had three people in the hospital," McMurray said. "So if our hospitalization numbers continue to be low, you know I think we're going to be alright and those are the numbers I'm watching very closely. If we have a surge in those numbers then we will have no choice but to batten down the hatches."

The mayor says if St. Joseph's positive cases continue to drop, aside from Triumph's numbers, St. Joseph will continue to reopen.

However, once hospitals see a spike in admissions, McMurray says residents can expect to see more restrictions.

City council members are planning to reevaluate St. Joseph's numbers on Thursday, May 7 to see if reopening was the right decision.