St. Joseph resident speaks on struggle with unemployment process as number of filings jump

The Missouri Department of Labor has seen a 147% increase in unemployment claims in just one week's time.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 11:54 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph resident Betty Myers is like thousands of other Missourians right now. They're all trying to call and fill out unemployment claims. 

According to the Missouri Department of Labor, there were 104,000 claims last week. 

Department of Labor officials said they've seen more claims in the last few weeks than in all of 2019. 

Myers said it took her all of Monday and into Tuesday morning to finally speak to someone, but doesn't blame anyone for the process. She knows that it's a hard time for everyone and just wants to help others by sharing her experience. 

