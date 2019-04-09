St. Joseph resident voices concern about location of potential biking, hiking trail

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A St. Joseph resident voiced his concern to Mayor Bill McMurray Tuesday afternoon about the potential new biking and hiking trail on the city's north side.

"The biggest frustration is how much it disrupts the living at my house and also how it's going to affect everybody to the north of me," Resident Travis Smith said.

Smith just wanted to be heard—voicing his concern at St. Joseph City Council meetings. Smith voiced his displeasure about the potential trail runing through his backyard.

On Tuesday, McMurray went to Smith's home to check out the concern for himself.

"The stake has been driven for the right-of-way that cuts right through his driveway," McMurray said. "I understand his concern that it's going to chop off a part of his driveway."

But now with less than two weeks away until approving the plan, McMurray said he has a better understanding of how it would affect the neighborhood. After seeing some problems, McMurray said he has second thoughts.

"I do think it's a good idea," McMurray said. "Let's take another look at this and come up with something different."

The new trail has been supported by several St. Joseph City Council members—including McMurray. Grant money is helping to pay for the project that many believe is part of an overall plan to improve the liveability of the community and provide another route to the Northside Sports Complex.

"It promotes health and wellness," City Council member Bryan Meyers said. "It beautifies areas that are blighted or neglected and overall increases property values of people who live in that area."

Smith likes the idea of the trail, but it comes back to the execution of how it's done.

"We're not against the project of having a hike and bike trail," Smith said. "It's just the location of where it is."