St. Joseph residents can sign register book for former President George H.W. Bush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph funeral home is giving people a chance to pay their respects to former President George H.W. Bush.
A register book will be available at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory from Monday, Dec. 3 until Friday, Dec. 7 for anyone to sign.
"The act of signing your name on a register book is a small but important gesture to honor the legacy of President Bush," said Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Eric Montegna.
The register book will be sent to his presidential library in College Station, Texas.
The 41st president died Friday at the age of 94.
