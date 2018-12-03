Clear
St. Joseph residents can sign register book for former President George H.W. Bush

The register book will be sent to presidential library in College Station, Texas.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:05 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph funeral home is giving people a chance to pay their respects to former President George H.W. Bush.

A register book will be available at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory from Monday, Dec. 3 until Friday, Dec. 7 for anyone to sign.

"The act of signing your name on a register book is a small but important gesture to honor the legacy of President Bush," said Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Eric Montegna.

The register book will be sent to his presidential library in College Station, Texas.

The 41st president died Friday at the age of 94.

Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.
