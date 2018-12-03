St. Joseph residents can sign register book for former President George H.W. Bush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph funeral home is giving people a chance to pay their respects to former President George H.W. Bush.

A register book will be available at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory from Monday, Dec. 3 until Friday, Dec. 7 for anyone to sign.

"The act of signing your name on a register book is a small but important gesture to honor the legacy of President Bush," said Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Eric Montegna.

The register book will be sent to his presidential library in College Station, Texas.

The 41st president died Friday at the age of 94.