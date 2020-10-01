St. Joseph residents on a "quest" to help support local small business

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Small business has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's a new incentive going around St. Joseph to get more people to shop local.

“Getting people to shop local and giving them a reason to have fun and win some stuff? It’s been pretty fun,” said John Piazza Norton, creater of the Commerce Connection Quest.

The Missouri business Podcast is sending residents on a quest aiming to get people out of their homes and into mom and pop shops, all in hopes of keeping dollars local and keeping our neighbors in business.

“I think it helps our community stay prosperous. If we don’t reach out to our community, we lose in the long run,” said Jessica Conard, Assistant Manager of Habitat Restore.

40 plus local area businesses are participating in the social media mission. The businesses range from dance studios to DIY workshops to nutrition.

“I think it’s awesome that we have an opportunity to take a minute to take a picture. Post where we are located and support local businesses,” said Libby Owens, Commerce Connection Quest participant.

One area business said the scavenger-like game, has made an impact on the number of customers visiting their website.

“It’s really boosted our social media ratings quite a bit,” said Conard.

Residents participating in the quest said it's made them more conscious where they're spending their money.

“Even this week, a few times I had to stop and think, ‘I could go here, I could go there. I want to go local to help those people here who are just trying to stay afloat,’” said Owens.

After participating in the quest in July, one resident said this experience has helped shape the way they shop and made shopping in St. Joseph exciting. “It encourages you to go to places you wouldn’t have even thought of going. It broadens the horizons of places I didn’t even know existed,” said Indigo Gaydusek, Commerce Connection Quest participant.

The quest also gives St. Joseph residents an interactive opportunity to find a new favorite shop in town.

“I had never actually heard about Fredrick Inn Steakhouse, they have extremely delicious mac and cheese bites and hamburgers,” said Gaydusek.

Owens said this game helped her reconnect with previous fan favorites, “AR Workshops is a wonderful opportunity to go and get creative.”

While the small business quest started before the pandemic, Missouri Business Podcast said it's giving local shops the helping hand they need during this time.

“The pandemic slows people from doing things in general. That’s why small businesses are like, ‘hey, we need help.’ This is the help that they need,” said Piazza Norton.

According to the Missouri Business Podcast, any resident who completes the Commerce Connection Quest, they win a vacation stay up to $1,500. For how to participate and more information, please visit their website.