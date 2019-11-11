St. Joseph schools celebrate Veterans Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students, teachers and staff at Robidoux Middle School and Coleman Elementary School held ceremonies to honor veterans on Monday.

"There seemed to be a renewed sense of pride for veterans among Americans," said Air Force Veteran Donald Planap. "Also, there's a renewed sense of pride for veterans among veterans themselves."

At Robidoux, veteran relatives of the students and staff each had a moment to be recognized for their efforts. Brenda and Chris Pollcahek, who met in the Air Force and got married, said days like today made their hard work and bravery all worth it.

"It's very special. This the first year we have attended this. It was quite amazing," Pollcahek said. "It was very humbling for us to be here today."

Over at Coleman, veterans who thought they were just coming to have a nice lunch with their kids or grandkids were surprised to a school assembly. Each one was given a flower and a hug or fist bump letting them know how much they are appreciated.

"It was lovely. It really was," said U.S. Army Veteran Cpl. Paul Thaxton. "It was just good how the kids are honoring veterans."

For the veterans, this was certainly a day they won't soon forget.

"It's just a humbling experience to be able to serve our country and then to know of all the people who have sacrificed so much for us. Thank a veteran for all he's done to provide freedom for our county."

Veterans Day ceremonies also took place at Mark Twain, Parkway and Oak Grove elementary schools.