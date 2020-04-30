St. Joseph senior reaches out to district for opportunity to have in-person graduation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced Tuesday there would be no in-person graduations. However, after gathering feedback from student leaders and the community, the district decided to schedule two potential dates for graduation ceremonies.

"I just felt like we weren't really being cared enough about basically by the district and so I just wanted to spark some interest," Central senior Colten Joseph said.

Joseph just wanted an opportunity for a graduation ceremony.

"We've been going to school for 13 years now and I feel like we weren't being honored correctly in a virtual graduation," Joseph said.

So, Joseph posted to social media, voicing his displeasure over the district's decision to not have in-person graduation ceremonies, hoping the school district would reconsider.

"If you look at schools in Kansas City, they rescheduled right off the bat," Joseph said. "They were like, 'we can push it to June or July and we'll reassess the situation there and if we have to cancel then we can cancel it' but at least they were putting forth the effort."

After listening and talking with student leaders throughout the day Wednesday, the district has reconsidered.

"After gathering further feedback from them and others, we have set up two for potential in-person graduation ceremonies at each high school," St. Joseph School District superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said.

The two potential dates June 27 and July 25 does not guarantee a ceremony.

"Then I found out they were actually talking to students this morning and taking in what the public said, I felt like the district started to care about us again," Joseph said.

In the announcement on the district's website, Van Zyl also apologized for any issues the changes to graduation originally caused.

"These are not easy decisions to make and we understand that we must be flexible with our plans," Van Zyl said. "Thank you for your patience and grace as we know there will be more difficult decisions in the months ahead."

In the end, Joseph isn't asking for a grand ceremony with thousands of people.

"My family, we talked about it last night, they'd be more than happy to watch it on a screen, it's just the fact that we get to walk across the stage like every other person and we get that closure," Joseph said.

What's happening now more than anything else, is hope.

Hope being given to a class that just wants to celebrate their achievements.

"I'm so thankful for the district and Dr. Van Zyl, they actually listened to the public and they reached out to some of the school leaders and now that we actually have hope that we get to do it," Joseph said. "I'm so grateful they did that."

The district said regardless of any final decision on having in-person graduations, there will still be the virtual graduations on May 17.