(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The shelter-in-place ordinance orginally planned to end April 2, will now be extended until April 24.
Mayor Bill McMurray said that changes will be included in the revised order including better enforcement of the ordinance and clarify essential workers.
The new ordinance will go officially into effect April 1.
Related Content
- St. Joseph shelter-in-place ordinance to extend
- Shelter in place ordinance: Who's affected?
- People in St. Joseph learn to cope with Shelter in place ordinance
- City of St. Joseph to issue shelter-in-place ordinance 12:01 a.m. Tuesday
- New St. Joseph Animal Shelter Proposal Explained
- St. Joseph Animal Shelter opens mobile station
- St. Joseph School Year Extended Due to Winter Weather
- Shelter opens in St. Joseph, city's operation center monitoring situation
- Police investigate woman's death at St. Joseph shelter
- St. Joseph Animal Shelter finalizing deal on new building
Scroll for more content...