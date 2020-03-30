Clear
St. Joseph shelter-in-place ordinance to extend

Mayor Bill McMurray says the shelter-in-place order will remain in effect until April 24.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 7:39 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The shelter-in-place ordinance orginally planned to end April 2, will now be extended until April 24. 

Mayor Bill McMurray said that changes will be included in the revised order including better enforcement of the ordinance and clarify essential workers.

The new ordinance will go officially into effect April 1. 

