St. Joseph shooting victim remembered at balloon release

Jabin Bullock, 25, was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 10:44 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Family and friends of St. Joseph's latest fatal shooting victim came together Tuesday evening to remember their loved one lost.

A group of around 100 gathered at The Ridge apartment complex in east St. Joseph. It was the same area where Jabin Bullock, 25, was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Through prayer and a balloon release, they remembered the man who they say will be greatly missed.

SOT: "He was funny, a comedian. You can't stay mad at him too long. Everybody loved JB and everybody knew JB," said Corey Billups, who said Bullock was like a brother to him.

Bullock leaves behind a five-year old daughter.

Meanwhile, police have released few details on the shooting death. A suspect is still at-large.

Police ask if you have information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.

