St. Joseph shoppers kick off Black Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) At the local Best Buy, the Black Friday deals got many St. Joseph shoppers out of bed and on the move.

"I brought my niece and my daughter with me this morning we were awake and its like hey let’s go." Darla Denny, a shopper, said.

Many who came to the tech retailer were in search of the perfect gift for the holidays.

"I need that new laptop or tablet" Steve Ball, a shopper, said.

"We’re looking for smart-home devices for Christmas for my mother-in-law and father-in-law." Anne Obersteadt, a shopper, said.

"We have four kids, so anything electronic," Amy Klosek said

"...Nintendo games, x-box games, looking for movies all of these make great stocking stuffers," Denny said.

Other shoppers we caught up with said they were just looking for whatever they could find.

"We're just winging it," David Black, a shopper, said. "Just whatever looks good for the most part."

No matter what the approach, shoppers came away with some good finds.

"[I Found] two mini I-Pads," Emily Caudill, a shopper, said. "I have a charging thing you can set your phone on."

Everyone we spoke with said they were looking for great deals, and also were thankful things didn’t get too crazy.

"It's actually good today, it’s not that bad," Klosek said.

"The traffic hasn’t been bad at all this morning," Ginny Obersteadt, Mother-in-Law of Anne, said. "I was happy about that."

Shoppers said they were able to cross items off their holiday lists while saving a few bucks.

The deals continue till closing of business tonight for local chain stores.

More deals are expected to take place at locally owned retailers taking part in Small Business Saturday.