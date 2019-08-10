Clear

St. Joseph singer to compete in statewide talent show

Ashlyn Ford of St. Joseph is competing at the Celebration of Music Talent Show in Springfield next weekend.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 8:57 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A young singer is needing your help for a competition. 

Ashlyn Ford, 13, of St. Joseph is probably familiar to many of you for her role as the younger sister in the movie "Christmas at the Chateau." But before acting, music has been a big part of her life since she was a little girl.

Now she's getting to share her talent at the Celebration of Music Talent Show in Springfield next weekend.

Ford said she's been spending many hours practicing but is excited to show the judges what she's got.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to go and perform in from of other people in a different area in Missouri and meet other musicians," Ford said. "It's an opportunity to share my gift and just have fun."

Not only does the judges get to decide on a winner. The public also gets to vote and have a say on their favorite contestant online.

You can vote for Ford here

