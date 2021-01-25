Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Monday due to expected inclement weather Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Chiefs take care of Buffalo, will make second consecutive Super Bowl appearance Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph street crews prepare for winter weather

Currently, the roads are wet with a mix of rain and snow, and a chance of two to four inches of light snow is anticipated to arrive by the afternoon. The city has crew members on standby ready to treat the roads.

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Public Works and Transportation street crews are preparing for winter weather that is expected to hit the St. Joseph area. 

Currently, the roads are wet with a mix of rain and snow, and a chance of two to four inches of light snow is anticipated to arrive by the afternoon.  The city has crew members on standby ready to treat the roads.

"There could be some slickness on bridges and other raised services because the ground is not insulating it," said Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Public Works and Transportation.  "But right now the ground is warm enough and keeping the pavement above freezing."

The plan is to treat the roads with salt if the pavement temperature hits freezing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Falls City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
A rather potent winter storm is still on track to move into the area late Sunday and last through most of the day on Monday. Initially precipitation may fall as rain or a wintry mix of rain, sleet, or freezing rain, but by late Monday morning all precipitation should switch over to snow. Even before the heavy snow starts area roads within the watch may be slick due to the potential for off and on freezing rain. There will also be a very tight gradient between the highest snowfall amounts across far northern Missouri and very little snow, more toward the Highway 36 corridor and areas south of there.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories