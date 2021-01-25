St. Joseph street crews prepare for winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Public Works and Transportation street crews are preparing for winter weather that is expected to hit the St. Joseph area.

Currently, the roads are wet with a mix of rain and snow, and a chance of two to four inches of light snow is anticipated to arrive by the afternoon. The city has crew members on standby ready to treat the roads.

"There could be some slickness on bridges and other raised services because the ground is not insulating it," said Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Public Works and Transportation. "But right now the ground is warm enough and keeping the pavement above freezing."

The plan is to treat the roads with salt if the pavement temperature hits freezing.