St. Joseph targeted by officials to announce new lead-dust standards

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives announced stricter standards for lead dust in homes and child care facilities in St. Joseph Friday.

A federal appeals court ordered the EPA to propose a new standard after an environmental group sued the agency for its failure to limit lead in paint and dust. The nationwide rule, announced Friday, meets that deadline.

The EPA set the first standards for lead dust on floors and window sills in homes in 2001, EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford said in a local press conference.

The tighter standards apply to inspections, risk assessments, and abatement activities in pre-1978 homes, schools, child care facilities, and hospitals.

“All Americans regardless of age, race, income or wherever they choose to live to deserve an opportunity to live in a safe and healthy environment,” Gulliford said. “That’s why EPA and HUD in partnership with communities like St. Joseph are committed to tackling the problem of children's exposure to lead in their environments.”

Under the new rule, a fourth of the amount of lead dust will be allowed on floors and a tenth of the amount allowed on windowsills compared to the 18-year-old rule.

The EPA Administrator was joined by HUD Deputy Regional Administrator Bruce Ladd and from the City of St. Joseph, Mayor Bill McMurray and Health Department Director Debra Bradley.