St. Joseph teen dies after Saturday shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 14-year-old boy who was shot Saturday died Friday, according to St. Joseph Police.

The shooting happened around 29th and Penn streets Saturday afternoon.

The teen was life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City after the shooting.

Another 14-year-old is currently in custody in connection to the shooting. The teen was originally charged with assault, but Chief Juvenile Officer of 5th Judicial Circuit, Linda Meyer expects the charge to be amended.

A status hearing for the teen is scheduled for December 20.

