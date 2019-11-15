Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph teen dies after Saturday shooting

A 14-year-old boy who was shot Saturday died Friday, according to St. Joseph Police.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 14-year-old boy who was shot Saturday died Friday, according to St. Joseph Police.

The shooting happened around 29th and Penn streets Saturday afternoon.

The teen was life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City after the shooting.

RELATED STORY: Update: 1 detained after Saturday shooting

Another 14-year-old is currently in custody in connection to the shooting. The teen was originally charged with assault, but Chief Juvenile Officer of 5th Judicial Circuit, Linda Meyer expects the charge to be amended.

A status hearing for the teen is scheduled for December 20.

RELATED STORY: 14-year-old facing assault charge in connection to Saturday shooting

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
For Saturday, expect a few more clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs are likely going to be in the low to mid 50s. For Sunday, a weak disturbance passing through the area will bring more clouds and a very low chance at seeing a stray shower. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories