St. Joseph teen offers free mowing service for people battling cancer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A recent Benton High School graduate from St. Joseph is spending his summer helping people who are battling cancer by mowing their lawns for free.

Shane Maddox created a post on Facebook offering the lawn-mowing service for free.

"I was mowing my mom's co-worker's yard two days ago and it just dawned on me when I was like I just thought to myself how can I impact other people's lives," Shane Maddox said.

He says he wants to show people that there is still good in this world.

"Even if I don't know them personally, it's just me showing them that someone is out there and there is still kindness in the world that seems pretty dark," he said.

Shane says the reason for wanting to give back this way hits close to home. His father, Ricky Maddox, beat small cell throat cancer a few years ago.

"My dad showed me perseverance when he went through it, so then I instantly knew in my mind that I knew [how] the struggle is and how it affects everyone," Shane Maddox said. "I wanted to make an impact.

Shane's father says that he is happy to see his son giving back like he is.

"I was proud of him," Ricky Maddox said. "People don't know what cancer is until you go through it and for him to do this, it's amazing."

Shane says that he will also mow people's yards without cancer for payment and that he will donate 50 percent of what he makes to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which is a cancer treatment and research center in New York.

"We are doing it so they don't have to pay anyone to do it and I can show them that there is someone out there who cares," Shane Maddox said.