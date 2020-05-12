St. Joseph to open spaces for blood drive locations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As stay-at-home orders begin to lift, local hospitals are beginning to expand their operations. This calls for an increase in blood supply.

The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City is partnering up with local businesses to open satellite blood donations to fill the void of the decrease in donations.

The Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center will serve as a donation site on Thursday, May 14. It will be from 12 PM to 6 PM. Donors can schedule appointments online at savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: EG9B, or call 1-877-468-6844. Donors and staff are required to wear masks. Other social distancing and sensitization protocols will be practiced as well.

"As they are ramping up, they need more blood for us and we are struggling to get that,” said Chelsey Smith, Communications Coordinator of Community Blood Center.

Since the pandemic began the decrease in blood donations has been drastic. Hospitals and blood centers have been able to maintain blood supply since the need for elective surgeries went down. But with hospitals allowing those surgeries again, they want to make sure that there is enough blood supply before they go through with them.

"We're having to rise to the occasion to try and meet hospital needs while half of our blood drive options are not available to us,” said Smith.

With so many businesses being closed, the Blood Center has not been able to host the amount of blood drives they have hoped for.

“That's why we have throughout the month of May, began doing large venue blood drives throughout our service areas so that we can supplement our blood supply in that way as our respective areas slowly start to open up,” said Chelsey.

A few businesses in St. Joe have said yes to hosting blood drives.

The East Hills Shopping Center will serve as another blood collection site on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29 from 12 PM to 6 PM. Donors can schedule appointments online at savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: CBES, or call 1-877-468-6844.

Appointments are required to donate; walk-ins will not be accepted.