St. Joseph top ten in the country for auto thefts says local insurance agents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. ) Brett Spencer and his wife Amy said they've been dealt a burden since having their vehicle stolen.

"It just brings a lot of burden onto us now as to where we’re going to go with this." Spencer, the victim said.

Spencer said his soft-top Jeep Wrangler was stolen while they were at church Wednesday night. While he and his wife were able to recover the Jeep the next morning, they said the vehicle was damaged.

The Spencers said the stereo was stolen along with a light bar that was mounted to the front of the hood. A large hole was cut into the soft top and the ignition was destroyed.

Their story of auto theft is just one of many across St. Joseph and more than just car owners are taking notice.

Local auto insurance agents said St. Joseph and surrounding counties rank as one of the worst in the country for auto thefts. They said while thefts rates are down this year compared to last year, the ratio of auto thefts to population is high.

"We’re in the top ten in the country," Phillip Stueve, auto insurance agent said.

Stueve said it’s important for car owners to remain vigilant and aware, he added many cases can be prevented by keeping vehicles locked and keys in safe locations.

"A lot of people think that they live in a community where this just doesn’t happen," Stueve said.

As for the Spencers, they said they’re now more aware of the issue and will be so moving forward.

"It doesn’t matter where you are, where you live, it could happen to you."

Insurance agents said auto theft rates tend to spike in the summer months.