St. Joseph volunteers unite for International Women Build Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo). St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's are teaming up for International Women Build Week. More than 10 female volunteers from the St. Joseph Lowe's grabbed their paint brushes and went to work on Wednesday morning.

While the volunteers are putting in long, dedicated hours to help build a home for a fellow St. Joseph woman, Habitat for Humanity says it makes a difference.

“It’s very important to be able to empower women and really have women lead families have home ownership,”said Cate Manley, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity.

Providing women the tools to build their own home is the goal behind International Women Build Week.

“The outcome is i’m getting a home. I’m gonna have something for my children to grow up in,”said Tabetha Reser, future Habitat homeowner.

The global project aims to build 540 homes across several different counties while raising awareness on housing issues for women and their families.

“1 in 8 families in Missouri pay over half of their income in housing. So, when you’re paying over half of your income in housing you have to make a choice between food, health care, child care, transportation. What we’re really here to do is to empower women and to help them to be able to make those opportunities easier for them to have not only housing, but home ownership,”said Manley.

In St. Joseph, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's are partnering together to build their 78th home.

After 10 years of empowering women, Habitat homeowners say they wouldn't have a roof over their head without this program.

“This is not something I would have been able to do by myself. I couldn’t do this. And to see all these women come out and they know what they’re doing. I mean, they’re giving it their all,”said Reser.

Lowe's has given over $71.1 million supporting the nonprofit, in addition to helping more than 6,500 female lead families improve their living conditions.

The home being painted Wednesday morning is projected to be move-in ready by May.