St. Joseph voters reject $107 million school bond

The St. Joseph School District had proposed a combination of new construction and renovation to transform the district into a two high school system.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 8:56 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 9:03 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters in St. Joseph overwhelmingly defeated a $107 million bond issue on Tuesday.

Unofficial results Tuesday night show 8,330 voted against the proposal compared to the 4,573 that voted for it.

The bond needed 57 percent of the vote to pass.

The $107 million plan had included purchasing the American Family building for the new high school, upgrading Central High School, and converting Benton and Lafayette high schools into middle schools.

A cloudy and windy start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The winds really started to pick up today as we saw wind gusts up to 35mph. This is our last day of warmer temperatures before we start to see cooler air move in on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday as a low pressure system makes it way into the area. Winds will continue to stay breezy this week. Conditions look to change with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
