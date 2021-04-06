St. Joseph voters reject $107 million school bond

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters in St. Joseph overwhelmingly defeated a $107 million bond issue on Tuesday.

Unofficial results Tuesday night show 8,330 voted against the proposal compared to the 4,573 that voted for it.

The bond needed 57 percent of the vote to pass.

The St. Joseph School District had proposed a combination of new construction and renovation to transform the district into a two high school system.

The $107 million plan had included purchasing the American Family building for the new high school, upgrading Central High School, and converting Benton and Lafayette high schools into middle schools.