St. Joseph walks to end Alzheimer's disease

Supporters of the fight to end Alzheimer's met for a walk Sunday morning at the Rec Center.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 7:53 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those in the fight against Alzheimer's disease met a the Rec Center Sunday morning for a walk to raise money for Alzheimer's research.

For many at the walk, the disease hit close to home. Organizers and supports said their loved ones were diagnosed with the disease.

"It takes a huge toll on your family both mentally and financially," Marcy Hopkins, organizer St. Joseph Walk to End Alzheimer's said. 

Hopkins said she lost her grandmother to the disease. Alzheimer's committee chair Amy Wilson said she lost her mother to the disease two years ago. 

Gene Egbert said he lost his wife to Pick's disease, a form of dementia similar to Alzheimer's but less common. Egbert said he did all he could as a caregiver during his wife’s sickness.

"It was a long struggle," he said. "It was well worth it, because I love my wife."

Egbert joined the many at the walk holding purple flowers to identify those who've lost someone to Alzheimer's. 

Those who are caring for someone living with the disease held yellow flowers, in Missouri alone over 300,000 people care for someone living with Alzheimer's.  

The numbers of those living with/caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease is expected to rise across the country and the world, but organizers said so will the number of those who join in the fight to find a cure for the disease. 

"The support makes things easier to handle," Wilson said. 

Organizers said they hope that as more people join the fight against Alzheimer's someone can one day hold a white flower signifying the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease, they hope to find that cure sooner rather than later.

"I would love to see that in my lifetime," Wilson said.  "That’s one of my goals."

Across the globe, statistics show one person is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease once every three seconds. 

A strong cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. For tonight, we'll see clear skies as overnight lows drop down to the middle 50s. We could wake up to some foggy conditions on Monday morning, but it will be a sunny & nice day for the first day of fall.
