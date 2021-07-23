Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph welcomes back the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of training camp

"People are super excited and ready for camp to be back this year,” said Faucett.

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Welcome signs line the streets of St. Joseph as some Kansas City Chiefs players made a return to training camp. 

Friday, Patrick Mahomes and some rookie Chiefs players arrived at Missouri Western State University ahead of training camp set for next week. 

After Chiefs training camp was relocated last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Joseph couldn't be more thrilled to welcome back the 2020 Super Bowl Champs. 

“I mean, the buzz is just here,” said Taylor Faucett, Store Manager at Rally House in St. Joseph. 

The city turned into a sea of red as welcome signs line the streets of town, including outside the Stoney Creek Hotel. 

Staff at Stoney Creek said they're booked full and half their rooms are full of Chiefs fans. 

"People started actually making reservations last year in hopes that training camp would be back this year," said Annie Eaton, Sales Coordinator for Stoney Creek Hotel,“It’s going to be a great boost to the community and the sleeping rooms here at the hotel.”

Before fans head down to camp at MWSU next week, they're gearing with all new training camp apparell at Rally House. The retail store said business is booming and they don't expect it to slow down, but to ramp up. 

“Yes, most definitely. We’re getting it in one day and I’m coming in the next day and we’ve already sold out of it. People are super excited and ready for camp to be back this year,” said Faucett. 

Rally House staff said special training camp apparel has continued to sell out. 

Faucett said Rally House will be at training camp handing out coupons to Chiefs Kingdom. 

After a year off due to the pandemic, St. Joseph fans said the wait will be worthwhile. 

“Oh, we could not be any more excited than everyone else is.  Everyone is like, ‘We really missed being able to come into town, missed the local food and the St. Joseph home atmosphere,’” said Faucett. 

The full training camp schedule can be found here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Atchison
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Heat index values will be between 105-107. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12pm-8pm on Saturday. Much of the same in store for Sunday with the slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories