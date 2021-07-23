St. Joseph welcomes back the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Welcome signs line the streets of St. Joseph as some Kansas City Chiefs players made a return to training camp.

Friday, Patrick Mahomes and some rookie Chiefs players arrived at Missouri Western State University ahead of training camp set for next week.

After Chiefs training camp was relocated last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Joseph couldn't be more thrilled to welcome back the 2020 Super Bowl Champs.

“I mean, the buzz is just here,” said Taylor Faucett, Store Manager at Rally House in St. Joseph.

The city turned into a sea of red as welcome signs line the streets of town, including outside the Stoney Creek Hotel.

Staff at Stoney Creek said they're booked full and half their rooms are full of Chiefs fans.

"People started actually making reservations last year in hopes that training camp would be back this year," said Annie Eaton, Sales Coordinator for Stoney Creek Hotel,“It’s going to be a great boost to the community and the sleeping rooms here at the hotel.”

Before fans head down to camp at MWSU next week, they're gearing with all new training camp apparell at Rally House. The retail store said business is booming and they don't expect it to slow down, but to ramp up.

“Yes, most definitely. We’re getting it in one day and I’m coming in the next day and we’ve already sold out of it. People are super excited and ready for camp to be back this year,” said Faucett.

Rally House staff said special training camp apparel has continued to sell out.

Faucett said Rally House will be at training camp handing out coupons to Chiefs Kingdom.

After a year off due to the pandemic, St. Joseph fans said the wait will be worthwhile.

“Oh, we could not be any more excited than everyone else is. Everyone is like, ‘We really missed being able to come into town, missed the local food and the St. Joseph home atmosphere,’” said Faucett.

The full training camp schedule can be found here.