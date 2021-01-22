St. Joseph woman celebrates 100th birthday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Dorothy Crawford celebrated her 100th birthday party at Vintage Gardens Retirement Home today.

Throughout Dorothy's life so far, she was born in St. Joseph, moved to California to teach, and then came back to Missouri after retirement.

At her party, she was surrounded by her friends and family that were able to make it.

While her life was filled with memories, Dorothy says it is hard to pick just one favorite memory.

“I don't know. I have so many memories I can't have a favorite," says Crawford.

Her family is happy that she is getting to be the center of attention today.

“It means a lot, um, she’s just always given to others and it just means a lot for her to be the center of attraction today," says Dorothy's Sister-in-law, Mary Crawford.

Mary says Dorothy is a good person and a great role model.

"She's just a very good christian and role model, I think she's lived a very fulfilling life," says Mary.

Dorothy was happy to celebrate her birthday and the chance to see some of her family and friends.