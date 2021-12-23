Clear
St. Joseph woman claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph grand prize

Brigitte Selecman had her ticket drawn from almost 2.3 million tickets distributed during the 15th annual Shop St. Joseph contest.

Posted: Dec 23, 2021 8:54 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The Shop St. Joseph contest officially has its newest $10,000 grand prize winner.

Brigitte Selecman of St. Joseph picked up her check this afternoon at a presentation at East Hills Mall.

Selecman got her winning ticket at the mall while buying gift cards for her grandchildren. Her ticket number was drawn on Wednesday afternoon. The contest sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce had almost 2.3 million tickets distributed this year.

Selecman said after hearing of the winning number, then checking her ticket, she still didn't believe she had won.

"So I had to look at it 7,000 times and then I had to put my glasses on to look at them again. Then I walked away and came back and looked again," she said.

Selecman said she is going to spend some of the money on helping her grandchildren redecorate their bedrooms. She added she will also probably take a trip for herself as well.

This is the 15th year of Shop St. Joseph, a program the chamber developed to encourage people to shop local during the holiday season.

Shoppers received one ticket for each $10 purchase at the 115 participating locations.


