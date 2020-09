(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on I-29 near Platte City on Friday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on the southbound lanes of I-29 just north of Platte City around 12:00 p.m.

Troopers said 27-year-old Shelby Peterman, of St. Joseph, died when a Ford F-150 hit her Chevy Impala and two other vehicles. A one year old child in Peterman's vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was not hurt.