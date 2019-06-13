Clear
St. Joseph woman making sure her area children have an eventful summer

Shelia Gilbert and her husband, Kenzie have been running the Food for Kids events for the last 12 years.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 8:17 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)- One St. Joseph woman is taking her time to help out the future youth of St. Joseph.

Shelia Gilbert and her husband, Kenzie have been running the Food for Kids events for the last 12 years. Their purpose is to make sure kids have a safe place to go to for a good meal.

On Thursday, they hosted the St. Joseph Fire Department to teach kids about fire safety.

They got the insights on how to prevent fires in their homes. They even got to check out the fire truck and the equipment they use on a daily basis.

Gilbert said that she wants her children to continued being educated.

"These children here, you never know what God has planned for them," she said. "They could be our next President or our next great district attorney or next entrepreneur. You never know. Everyone has skills and gifts."

Food for Kids takes place Monday thru Fridays beginning at 9:30 a.m. near S. 19th St. and Messanie St.

Gilbert is planning a water fun event for july, but needs help with donations. You can call (713) 514-2843 for more information.

