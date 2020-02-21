St. Joseph woman pleads guilty to assaulting infant child while living overseas

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman pleaded guilty in federal court Friday for assaulting her infant child while living overseas in Germany as the dependent of an enlisted member of the U.S. Army, and repeatedly lying to law enforcement during the course of the subsequent federal investigation.

Baillie Rachelle Dickenson, aka Baillie Hannah, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of making a false statement to a federal law enforcement officer. She will be sentenced once a U.S. District Judge accepts the plea.

According to admissions made as part of her plea, in March 2016, Baillie Dickenson lived in Kaiserslautern, Germany with her then-husband Derreck Dickenson and their two minor children. Baillie Dickenson and her children were dependents of Derreck Dickenson, who was at that time an active duty member of the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. In March 2016, the victim was about two months old.

On March 12, 2016, Baillie Dickenson and Derreck Dickenson brought the child to the emergency room at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), an overseas U.S. military hospital, where medical personnel observed numerous bruises on the child's face and body. Further examination revealed that the child had suffered a massive brain injury, numerous broken bones that were in various stages of healing and many retinal hemorrhages.

Baillie Dickenson and Derreck Dickenson told medical personnel they suspected that their elder child, a 16-month-old, had fallen onto the child while both children were napping, likely causing the child's injuries. Baillie Dickenson repeated these statements in subsequent interviews and written statements to personnel and CID special agents even though she knew they were untrue and had the potential to affect CID's investigation. On May 30, 2017, the FBI interviewed Baillie Dickenson about the child's injuries. During this recorded interview, Baillie Dickenson admitted that on a date prior to March 12, 2016, she squeezed the child into her chest too hard causing his rib fractures.

On Dec. 11, 2019, Derreck Dickenson pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction and one count of false statements. He is awaiting sentencing.