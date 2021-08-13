Clear
St. Joseph woman sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking, illegal firearms

A St. Joseph, Missouri, woman was sentenced in federal court Friday for her role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

Caci R. Clizer, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 16, 2020, Clizer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to the plea agreement, Clizer traveled to Kansas City, Mo., every two or three days to pick up cocaine and methamphetamine, and would pick up approximately one pound of cocaine and approximately one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine.

On June 16, 2015, Missouri Department of Corrections officials intercepted a controlled substance sent into the prison by Clizer. Investigators also used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine, and interviewed buyers who purchased methamphetamine from Clizer.

On July 29, 2015, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Clizer’s residence. Officers found approximately 484 grams of pure methamphetamine, approximately 103.55 grams of cocaine, approximately 18.12 grams of crack cocaine, pills, a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a Bersa .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Springfield Armory 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a 9mm 50-round drum (magazine), a Savage .22-caliber rifle, a box that contained ammunition, $3,025 in cash, five cell phones, and drug paraphernalia in the master bedroom.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stefan C. Hughes. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

