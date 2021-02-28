St. Joseph woman seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on JJ Highway

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman was airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle crash south of St. Joseph Saturday night.

Emergency crews rushed to the site around 7:00 p.m. on SW State Highway JJ between SW Dreier Road and SW Bethel Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Joy Deatherage was traveling northbound on JJ Highway when she failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line.

The motorcycle went off the side of the road and overturned. Deatherage was ejected and had to be transported by life-net to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said she was wearing a helmet.