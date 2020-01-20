Clear
St. Joseph woman seriously injured after going off U.S. 71 near Barnard

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened on U.S. 71, one mile south of Highway M and three miles west of Barnard at 2:33 p.m., according to the crash report.

Troopers said Angela, Bottorff, 47, was driving north when she went off the right side of the road. Bottorff hit a small tree, went over a drainage ditch, struck the ground, then came to a stop in the ditch facing northwest.

Bottorff was transported to Mosaic Life Car in St. Joseph by Nodaway County Ambulance.

She was wearing her seat belt, according to highway patrol.

Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol on scene.

Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
