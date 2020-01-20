St. Joseph woman seriously injured after going off U.S. 71 near Barnard

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened on U.S. 71, one mile south of Highway M and three miles west of Barnard at 2:33 p.m., according to the crash report.

Troopers said Angela, Bottorff, 47, was driving north when she went off the right side of the road. Bottorff hit a small tree, went over a drainage ditch, struck the ground, then came to a stop in the ditch facing northwest.

Bottorff was transported to Mosaic Life Car in St. Joseph by Nodaway County Ambulance.

She was wearing her seat belt, according to highway patrol.

Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol on scene.