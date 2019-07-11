St. Joseph woman wins $351,333 share of lottery jackpot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman has won a $351,333 share of a jackpot from the Missouri Lottery.

A.G. Vohl is a Show Me Cash player who won the jackpot with two other players. Vohl says she would play more often once the jackpot gets higher than $300,000.

"When it gets to around that level, I start playing really regularly," she said.

The Show Me Cash jackpot broke $300,000 after the June 10 drawing and continued to rise. It was not until two weeks later that Vohl bought her ticket using a number generator for the June 23 drawing. The next day she checked to see if she won the now valued $1,054,000 jackpot.

"First, I checked to see if any of the jackpots had been won, and I saw that it had," she recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, good. Somebody won.' Then I checked my ticket and when I saw what it said - I thought something wasn't right."

Vohl says she checked her ticket several more times before realizing she had a winning ticket.

Two other winning tickets were sold for the jackpot, one in St. Charles and one in Kansas City.

Vohl says she will be using her share of the jackpot towards retirement.

If you are feeling lucky, Thursday night's Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $82,000.