St. Joseph's 139th Airlift Wing helps during pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 139th Airlift Wing has been helping the state of Missouri during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their efforts of around 100 people are spread out statewide to help in the crisis.

15 airmen have been working locally for three weeks with Second Harvest Food Pantry. So far they have prepped 400 meals per day and helped over 1,200 families in the St. Joseph area.

Outside of the 139th base, the airmen are teaming up with the greater Missouri National Guard of 800 members. Their efforts are spread from Triumph Foods, all the way to hospitals in St. Louis.

"We've got men and women from our wing, about 100 mobilized across the state doing various missions. Literally across the state," said Col. Ed Black. "We got some medical folk that are helping stand up an alternate care facility, basically an alternate hospital for overflow. We got some folks honestly helping with the Triumph Food testing that's on-going still. Mainly logistically. We set up some tents and helped with what we do best which is do some grunt work and get the cite set up."

While not only working locally, the Missouri National Guard is partnering up with the Department of Home Health and Senior Services, the State of Emergency Management Offices and the Department of Public Safety to get the job done.

"It is truly a whole government approach across the state of Missouri to get the job done," said Black.

He and his men and women are proud to be apart of a bigger team to fight the coronavirus.