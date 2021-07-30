St. Joseph's Chiefs fans celebrate at Red Rally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The two year wait for fans to show their appreciation for the Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph is over.

The community celebrated the return of camp after a year off due to the pandemic with a Red Rally at Coleman Hawkins Park in downtown St. Joseph.

Friday night was full of a lot of why being a Chiefs fan in St. Joseph is so special.

"We're real excited. We like going to camp. I like seeing the players up close as close as we can. We're real excited about this year," said fan Lee Calbert, who was among the hundreds of fans at the rally.

However, the rally came at the same time as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations is rising once again, a point not lost on training camp sponsor Mosaic Life Care, that has made the theme for camp this year "Be a team player, get vaccinated."

(Joey Austin, Mosaic Life Care: "The school year is happening, Chiefs training camp, we're going to have fall sports. Everything is going to be back in action, said Joey Austin, a spokesperson for Mosaic. "So, be prepared, we don't want to go through this again. We're a cautionary tale of where we don't want to be. We know people want to get out and do things but really the best way for them to do that is to get vaccinated."

It is a message not lost on some Chiefs fans.

"Our whole tailgate crew went and got vaccinated simply because of this because we love the Chiefs enough that we're all going to be there," said fan Lynn Lee Vires, who also was at the rally.

There is the hope among Chiefs fans that the Red Rally in St. Joseph Friday night will have the same result that a similar rally for the team had two years ago -- a Chiefs Super Bowl win.